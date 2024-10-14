Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses two lakh sales mark. Here's what makes it popular

Maruti Suzuki Fronx recently crossed the two lakh sales mark. Within 17.3 months of its debut in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has surpassed the two lakh sales mark. After becoming the first new model to reach 1 lakh sales in a record 10 months, 1 lakh more units of the Fronx were sold in another 7.3 months. Here’s what makes it so popular.

1 Styling Although the Maruti Fronx shares its platform with the Baleno, its exterior design sets it apart from the hatchback. The Fronx sports a SUV-inspired front, featuring a more muscular stance. Its grille and LED DRL design have earned it the nickname “baby Grand Vitara,” due to its resemblance to the larger SUV in Maruti's lineup.

2 Price The Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno, thereby helping it generate a handsome pricing in the market. Available with five trim levels-Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha-the Fronx is priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Fronx price comparatively lower than other sub-4 metre SUVs in its segment to lure buyers looking for an SUV-like appearance without the price tag usually associated with it.

3 Turbo petrol engine The Maruti Fronx is the only model in the current Maruti Suzuki range featuring a turbo petrol engine. This 1.0-liter BoosterJet engine, which has been under the sub-series code Baleno RS, attended a lingering demise because of the changing norms in emissions. Still, it is now back and formalized into the Fronx. With a peppy performance and powered by turbocharged muscle, the Fronx now sports one of the most delightful performance showings in the Maruti catalogue.

4 Features The Maruti Fronx brings a range of premium features that are impressive for a Maruti model. These include a floating touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, heads-up display (HUD), automatic climate control, and more, enhancing the overall driving experience. Under the hood, Maruti offers two petrol engine options for the Fronx. There's a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine, available with both a manual and AMT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder BoosterJet engine comes paired with either a manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences.

