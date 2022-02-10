Copyright © HT Media Limited
Elon Musk says this particular Tesla decision 'was idiotic'

If you thought Tesla and CEO Elon Musk can do no wrong, think again.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 08:48 AM
File photo: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease outbreak check a Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

He may have an unconventional business style and may be regarded by many as a bit of an eccentric but Elon Musk is also seen by many of his fans as a man who can do no wrong. But for even the world's wealthiest person, not every decision could possibly be a brilliant masterstroke and Musk himself admits that the decision to halt the production of Tesla Model X in 2020 ‘was idiotic.’

Model X is one the most well-recognized Tesla models in the world, complete with its falcon-wing-like doors. While the first delivery of the Tesla Model X was made in September of 2015, the company opted to halt the production of the model while introducing an updated version. This, in hindsight, may have been a far-from-perfect decision. “We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp & still haven’t fully recovered," Musk wrote on Twitter. “Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!"

With production falling - Model X and Model S production dropped 55% in 2021 vis-a-vis 2020, sales also fell sharply. The updated Model X was only brougt out towards the end of last year. In between, the popular Tesla may have lost ground significantly.

Model X is billed as a capable electric SUV and is primarily manufactured at the company facility in Fremont, California. With a claimed range of well over 500 kms, its exterior design has also caught the fancy of many EV buyers. But while quite popular, it is the more affordable Tesla Model 3 electric sedan that brings in the numbers for the company. Sold in every market where Tesla is present, Model 3 is the unmatched best-seller from Tesla. 

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model X Model X Model 3 Elon Musk EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
