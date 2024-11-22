Delhi pollution fuels demand for CNG cars and BS6 vehicles like Ertiga, Innova

Ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars in Delhi-NCR amid high pollution levels have forced people to consider CNG vehicles or cars with BS6 emission compliance. Delhi is currently under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 which restricts movement of certain type of vehicles, especially the overage vehicles, to help improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) level in the national capital. However, with the wedding season just around the corner, businesses involved are looking for alternatives.

The Central Pollution Control Board imposed GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi from 8am on Monday (November 18) to curb pollution caused by older vehicles. A fine of ₹20,000 will be imposed on vehicles not complying with the order. ₹10,000 traffic challan will also be slapped against vehicles plying without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Maruti Ertiga, Toyoya Innova in high demand

The restriction on vehicle movement has put travel agencies in a spot of bother ahead of the wedding season. They have now seen a rise in demand for CNG cars as well as vehicles compliant with the BS6 emission rules. Models like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova are said to be in demand mostly to avoid the existing vehicle restrictions. While Ertiga is offered with CNG powertrain as well as BS6 compliant petrol engine, the Innova Crysta and Innova HyCross MPVs not only offer petrol engine but also hybrid powertrain.

Also Read : Top 5 affordable EVs you can buy to help keep environment clean

During the wedding season in northern part of the country, around 10 to 15 vehicles are usually in demand for booking for multiple days. The travel agencies are finding it difficult to accommodate demands due to lack of vehicles that meet required guidelines under the GRAP stage 4. Sewak Tuar, a travel agency owner, said, “The wedding season has added to the pressure. Many vehicles were pre-booked months in advance, and with this sudden ban, we had to scramble to adjust. We are struggling to arrange new vehicles, the petrol, CNG, and BS-6 compliant ones, as weddings and transportation needs are being heavily affected."

(Also see: Five most affordable CNG cars you can drive to improve AQI levels)

For those who seek booking of vehicles for outstation weddings, the challenge is bigger. Aryan Sinha, another travel agency owner, said, “We have vehicles available for nearby trips like Amritsar, but families booking vehicles for destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh, as well as for weddings, are facing difficulties. For large groups, CNG buses, traveller buses, and BS-6 compliant vehicles, especially newer models from 2020 onward, are in high demand."

Also Read : Steps to ensure your vehicle emit less and help improve AQI

For those involved in tourism business, the demand for vehicles to ferry passengers to the nearby hill stations have also grown. Travellers are preferring cleaner air in the hills to escape pollution in Delhi and nearby areas. Rajesh Kumar, another travel agency owner, said, "A large portion of our fleet comprises BS3 and BS4 vehicles, which are now off the roads. To accommodate the demand, we've had to rent compliant vehicles, which increases costs."

The AQI level in Delhi has been above 400 mark since Monday which is the severe-plus category. Since Wednesday, the pollution level has dropped to severe category, but restriction under GRPA stage 4 will continue until further notice.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: