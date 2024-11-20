Delhi pollution: Five most affordable CNG cars you can drive to improve AQI levels
Pollution in Delhi has reached severe level as the state government has slapped vehicle restrictions including banning BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel
...
Delhi has witnessed a massive spike in pollution levels which has forced the government to implement GRAP Stage 4 which restricts use of several vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars. With public transport not adequate to ferry daily commuters and vehicle restrictions in place, it is difficult for those heading out in this situation. Driving an own vehicle without bothering about contributing to the pollution is one option one can choose. Besides EVs, CNG vehicles are the option one can pick to avoid penalty as well as help the environment.
CNG cars offer an alternative to petrol and diesel vehicles and also emit less pollution. CNG cars also cost less to run than petrol or diesel cars. It has gained popularity in India with sales hitting record margins this year. Between January and October, Indians have bought more than six lakh CNG vehicles, more than what they bought in 2023. Here is a look at five most affordable CNG cars one can buy in India.
When it comes to CNG cars, Maruti Suzuki has some of the most affordable offerings in India. The smallest price one needs to pay to drive home one is for the Alto K10 CNG. Priced from ₹5.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the entry-level hatchback with CNG powertrain is offered in two variants which include the LXI and VXI. The Alto K10 CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It offers more than 33 kmkg of fuel efficiency in CNG mode.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the second most affordable CNG car one can buy which comes at a starting price of ₹5.92 lakh, just ₹18,000 more than the Alto K10. Like its sibling, the S-Presso CNG is also offered in two variants LXI and VXI. Under the hood, the S-Presso CNG is powered by the same 1.0-litre engine which is tuned to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers 32.74 km/kg in fuel efficiency.
Maruti WagonR hatchback is the third on the list with a starting price of ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end VXI variant. The WagonR CNG comes powered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of mileage, the WagonR CNG offers more than 34 km/kg.
Tata Tiago CNG comes priced between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹8.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the fourth most affordable passenger car with CNG powertrain one can opt for. The hatchback gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine which comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission units. It also offers twin-cylinder technology which helps to open up more space for luggage at the rear. It offers up to 28 km/kg of mileage.
The fifth CNG car on the list is again from the Maruti Suzuki stable. The Celerio hatchback is offered at a price of ₹6.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Celerio CNG is only offered with the VXI variant of the model. The hatchback is equipped with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that powers the other entry-level CNG cars from Maruti. In terms of mileage, Celerio tops all CNG cars with a staggering 34.43 km/kg fuel efficiency.
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 15:57 PM IST
