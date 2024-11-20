Delhi pollution: Five most affordable CNG cars you can drive to improve AQI levels

1/7

Delhi has witnessed a massive spike in pollution levels which has forced the government to implement GRAP Stage 4 which restricts use of several vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars. With public transport not adequate to ferry daily commuters and vehicle restrictions in place, it is difficult for those heading out in this situation. Driving an own vehicle without bothering about contributing to the pollution is one option one can choose. Besides EVs, CNG vehicles are the option one can pick to avoid penalty as well as help the environment. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)