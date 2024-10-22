Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Centre To Sanction Road Projects Worth 2,800 Crore In Tripura

Centre to sanction road projects worth 2,800 crore in Tripura

By: PTI
Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM
Follow us on:
  • The projects include Agartala Eastern Bypass, Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road among others.
The projects include Agartala Eastern Bypass, Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road among others.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will sanction projects worth 2,800 crore to Tripura to boost the state's connectivity, an official statement said on Monday.

The assurance came at a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held in Vanijya Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the PWD portfolio, was also present in the meeting, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"During the meeting, discussions were held on eight projects which will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the northeastern state," it said.

The projects include 800 crore for the Agartala Eastern Bypass, 1,500 crore for widening the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, 400 crore for developing the road from Ranirbazar to inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) and an additional 100 crore under the Central Road Fund (CRF), it said.

The CMO statement said the chief minister also held discussions on a new National Highway from Kamalpur to Gandacherra via Ambassa and Amarpur to Sabroom to enhance international trade and tourism.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare View Offers
Porsche 911 GT3
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ferrari 812
Engine Icon6496.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.20 Cr
Compare View Offers

Discussions were held on building a logistics park on the Eastern Bypass near Agartala over a 100-acre land and sanctioning of funds for restoring the National Highways damaged by floods, it added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM IST
TAGS: national highway NHAI Nitin Gadkari MoRTH
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS