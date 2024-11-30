Audi Q7 launched at 88.66 lakh: Key highlights to know about the three-row SUV

1 Exterior

The 2024 Audi Q7 boasts a striking redesign with key exterior changes, including a new octagonal front grille in a satin silver finish giving the grille a more premium look. Flanking the grille are two split-effect headlamps featuring the Matrix HD LED technology. The LED DRLs have been repositioned for a modern look. The bumpers at the front and rear get revamped styling too. The Q7 comes with 19-inch alloys on the entry-level model and gets up to 22-inch ones for the top-spec one. Additional elements such as aluminium-finished roof rails, contrast stitching and a rearview camera with park assist are also offered.

The new Q7 is being offered in three new shades including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red to expand the customisation options for buyers.