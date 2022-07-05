HT Auto
Home Auto News Car Sales In June See Robust Growth As New Launches Provide Surge: Fada

Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA

While sales of two-wheelers remains down and is a major cause of concern, demand for cars is keeping sentiments in the Indian automotive space up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 10:24 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose. (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Tuesday released vehicle retail data for the month of June and underlined the gradual return to some form of normalcy in the Indian automotive market with passenger vehicles paving the way forward. While high waiting time for select models remains a challenge, FADA notes that new model launches last month provided the boost to vehicle retail.

The data released shows all categories in the Indian automobile industry - two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors and commercial vehicles - registering a growth last month when compared to the Covid-19-hit month of June of 2021. Sales of passenger vehicles last month were up 40 per cent vis-a-vis June of 2021. But while retail picking up in comparison to the same period last month was on expected lines, FADA especially notes how new model launches are helping boost witnessed in the passenger vehicle segment. “The PV segment continued to see robust growth. An increase in wholesale clearly shows that semi-conductor availability is now getting easier," said Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President. “New vehicle launches are seeing robust booking thus reflecting healthy demand pipeline."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Most car manufacturers in the country are reporting strong demand and point to component shortage as a stumbling block. But if the situation does ease, it could be a major shot in the arm for companies which have at least two months of order bank intact. FADA, however, still points to high fuel prices and inflationary pressures as potential pain points. But the impact of these is likely to be most felt in the two-wheeler segment. Poor market sentiment especially in rural India, high cost of ownership, inflationary pressure and June generally being a lean month due to rains kept 2W sales at low speed," noted Gulati.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

All eyes now would be on how the entire situation plays out in July and August because the following festive period is when the auto industry's performance truly signals consumer sentiments and puts out a holistic impression.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales FADA Vinkesh Gulati Federation of Automobile Dealers Association
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
Ather 450X facelift to launch on July 11; to take range a notch higher
Ather 450X facelift to launch on July 11; to take range a notch higher
In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under
In pics: Mumbai monsoon mayhem again as Maximum City goes under
Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse
Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city