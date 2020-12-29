Car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

Car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered.
The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.
The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.
A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.