Home > Auto > News > Car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case
Car designer Dilip Chhabria.(HT file photo)
Car designer Dilip Chhabria.(HT file photo)

Car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 08:30 AM IST PTI

  • A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered.

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue