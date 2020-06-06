Home > Auto > News > Brazil highway operator CCR says traffic has rebounded sharply
Brazil highway operator CCR says traffic has rebounded sharply

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2020, 08:40 AM IST Reuters

  • Brazil continues to be see a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Brazilian highway operator CCR SA said on Friday that vehicle traffic on its roads reached its highest level since mid-March, as state authorities throughout the nation begin to relax quarantine measures.

In a securities filing, it said traffic in the period from May 29 to June 4 was only 14% below the same period a year before. In the previous reporting period, traffic had been off 21% in annual terms, and in mid-April traffic was off 37%.

Among the highways administrated by CCR is the Via Dutra, the main connector between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

