Brave new path in brave new world: India now in top 15 markets for Lamborghini

Who buys a Lamborghini in India anyway? And where are the roads good enough to drive one? Can they even maintain and provide comprehensive service in the country - all pertinent questions perhaps but all questions that Lamborghini India has answered and how. On the back of a string of launches and continuing to bask in the solid thrust provided by the Urus SUV, Lamborghini has paved new roads where there were congested paths.

It has been saluti for the Italians throughout the course of 2022 with the growth trend continuing to strengthen with each passing month. By September, worldwide deliveries had reaches over 7,400 units with the US, China, Germany and the UK as the top markets. Closer home, the numbers may be small but India is the most exciting market courtesy the growth trajectory. For a company that sold all of 45 cars in 2018, 2021 was a key milestone when as many as 69 units were sold. And 2022, with all the Covid-19-related restrictions gone, could be the best yet. After all, India has now broken into the top 15 markets for the supercar maker. “For the Indian market, we are working on a clear three focus areas," Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India Head, tells HT Auto. “One of these areas is about how to get our new models quickly to India so that are customers can start driving these when their counterparts are driving them elsewhere. India was one of the first five markets to get Urus, we were the first market for the Huracan EVO after its global launch and now we have brought in the Huracan Sterrato within eight days of its global unveil."

While Urus (in blue) has helped bring in first-time buyers to the Lamborghini fold, it has also helped many of these buyers to consider the authentic sports cars from the brand as well.

Huracan Sterrato was officially unveiled for the Indian market at an event in Doha, on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup. The Huracan Sterrato is a rally-inspired sportscar priced at ₹4.62 crore (ex-showroom), one that is capable of going off and beyond the track. And while it may have been rather unimaginable to think of a Lamborghini Huracan playing around in mud - or even a Lamborghini SUV - just a few years ago, Agarwal agrees fortune indeed favours the brave.

“We are also focusing (on) our reach, both geographically and in terms of demographics. This is another key area for us, apart from curating authentic and lifestyle experiences for our customers," he says. “Today, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities are contributing to more than 25 per cent of our business, and more and more first-generation entrepreneurs, people from startup ecosystems, women are all buying our cars. All of these make our business exciting, is making our business grow."

