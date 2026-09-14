BMW M marks Nurburgring centenary with nine special-edition cars and motorcycles

BMW M and BMW Motorrad have unveiled a nine-model anniversary range to commemorate 100 years of the Nurburgring in 2027. The line-up brings six BMW M cars and three BMW Motorrad M motorcycles under a shared design theme inspired by the famous German circuit.

Nine models, one theme

The four-wheeled line-up consists of the BMW M2, M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupé, M5 Sedan and M5 Touring. The motorcycle range includes the BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR.

All nine models receive an edition-specific Nürburgring Green paint finish, accompanied by graphics, trim details and anniversary badges. The design uses the “100 Years" logo, “Nurburgring since 1927" lettering and the silhouette of the circuit. Black, grey and green details feature across the cars, while BMW is also offering the cars in Black Sapphire metallic as an alternative.

The automobile-specific treatment includes racing-inspired stripes, carbon roof elements on select models, green wheel accents and model-specific exterior graphics. Inside, black upholstery is paired with green and white stitching, while selected models get Alcantara-finished M steering wheels with a 12 o’clock marker.

BMW M Ignite technology

The anniversary cars are based on the latest high-performance versions from BMW M. A notable technical update is BMW M Ignite, a pre-chamber ignition system used on the inline six-cylinder engines of the M2, M3 and M4 since July and August 2026.

BMW says the technology improves efficiency during high-load operation, lowers consumption during racetrack use and helps the engines meet Euro 7 requirements without reducing performance.

“The Nurburgring is much more than just a racetrack for us – it is a second home for BMW M. All our production vehicles are put through their paces on the Nordschleife. With the Edition 100 Jahre Nurburgring, we celebrate our long-standing and successful relationship with the Nurburgring." Frank van Meel, CEO BMW M GmbH.

Motorcycles limited to 100 units

Each of the three BMW Motorrad models will be limited to 100 units worldwide. The M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR feature Nurburgring Green paint, carbon wheels with green accent stripes, black chassis components and anniversary detailing.

BMW Motorrad’s M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR mark the Nurburgring centenary with exclusive anniversary detailing.

Their standard equipment includes the M Track Package, a painted fuel tank featuring the Nordschleife silhouette, an anniversary airbox cover with an individual “one of 100" marking and an Alcantara-look seat with “100" embroidery. BMW is also including additional accessories such as an M Cover Kit for the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R, a branded motorcycle mat and a rear paddock stand.

“The Nordschleife has been part of the DNA of our M models for years. With our special models for the 100th anniversary of the Nurburgring, we pay tribute to a place that has made motorsport history and, to this day, shapes the connection between racetrack and road like no other." Markus Flasch, CEO BMW Motorrad.

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