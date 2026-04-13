Norton Motorcycles reveals colour schemes for its upcoming lineup

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has revealed the colour schemes for all four of its upcoming models, which include the Manx R , Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT. This is the first lineup of motorcycles from the Solihull-based company since it discontinued its entire range in September 2025 as part of its global revival strategy underpinned by a new design ethos and a reimagined identity.

At the helm of the upcoming lineup is the V4-powered Norton Manx R superbike and its streetfighter derivative, the Norton Manx. Both will be available in the same 6 colour options, including Trophy Silver, Matrix Black, Celestial Grey, Aqua Green, Carbon, and Glacier Blue.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Norton Manx R 1200 cc 1200 cc ₹ 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Norton Atlas 650 650.0 cc 650.0 cc 21.0 kmpl 21.0 kmpl ₹ 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Harley-Davidson Road Glide 1923 cc 1923 cc 16.66 kmpl 16.66 kmpl ₹ 42.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Norton 450 ₹ 3.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Norton 500 500.0 cc 500.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Norton V4RR 1200 cc 1200 cc ₹ 80 - 90 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Then we have the Norton Atlas and Atlas GT, which are positioned as the upcoming middleweight adventure tourer duo. Both will be offered with 5 colour options, which include Trophy Silver, Glacier Blue and Matrix Black, as well as Senopia Orange and Verona Green.

Norton Manx R and Manx:

The Manx R and Manx will be billed as the flagship products from Norton, embodying the brand’s latest design direction with sculpted bodywork and clean surfaces. Both will derive power from the all-new 1,200cc V4 engine, developed specifically for the real-world instead of chasing track-focused performance. The motor can churn out 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. This will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, and Norton has confirmed the availability of riding modes to tailor performance according to conditions.

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Norton Atlas and Atlas GT:

The Norton Atlas will be manufactured at TVS's Hosur facility

The Atlas and Atlas GT ADVs carry forward the same philosophy for the middleweight space, bringing muscular styling with sleek lines and a touring-ready package. The motorcycles carry a unique twin-pod LED headlamp with a tall windscreen, while gold-finished USD front forks add a touch of premiumness. Both will be powered by a 585 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank and are expected to produce around 170 bhp with strong performance in the low and mid range.

The Atlas rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod in dual-purpose tyres, while the road-biased Atlas GT gets 17-inch wheels on both ends.

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