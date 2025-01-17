Auto Expo 2025 live: Get set, go! India's biggest motor event set for takeoff

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The biggest day in the calendar of Indian automobile market has dawned bright and early. Ladies and gentlemen, today marks the official start of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest automotive show in the country and one of the largest anywhere in the world. Bringing together the biggest brands across passenger vehicle, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and component makers, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises to give a generous view of the present while giving ample peeks into the future of mobility. From Maruti to Mercedes, from Hero to BMW Motorrad, and everything in the middle, get set for the most significant six days in the country's automotive landscape.
What to expect? New launches, stunning unveils, tech reveals and much more - Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will have it all. And while Auto Expo 2025 - to be held at Bharat Mandapam - is likely to get most of the spotlight because all car and two-wheeler makers will converge here, keep a special interest reserved for the components show - at Dwarka's Yashobhoomi, and commercial vehicles' show at Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
For easy reference, here are the most important facts that you need to know to follow Bharat Mobility Global Expo:
So buckle up as HT Auto takes you through all the highlights and brings you up to speed with every little detail from ground zero. Here are the live and latest updates from Auto Expo 2025 and Bharat Mobility Global Expo overall:
PM Modi will be here at Bharat Mandapam later today to inaugurate the automotive expo. It is also confirmed that he will personally inspect many of the vehicles that have been put on display by a number of manufacturers in attendance.
Hello and good morning from New Delhi where the country's biggest automotive festival will kickstart from today. Team HT Auto is at ground zero to bring you the very latest from here. From grand launches to mega unveils and much, much more, you don't want to miss any of the action.
