Auto Expo 2025 live: Get set, go! India's biggest motor event set for takeoff

From cars and bikes to commercial vehicles and all the cutting-edge automotive technology, get set for the biggest motoring extravaganza at Auto Expo

The biggest day in the calendar of Indian automobile market has dawned bright and early. Ladies and gentlemen, today marks the official start of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest automotive show in the country and one of the largest anywhere in the world. Bringing together the biggest brands across passenger vehicle, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and component makers, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises to give a generous view of the present while giving ample peeks into the future of mobility. From Maruti to Mercedes, from Hero to BMW Motorrad, and everything in the middle, get set for the most significant six days in the country's automotive landscape.

What to expect? New launches, stunning unveils, tech reveals and much more - Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will have it all. And while Auto Expo 2025 - to be held at Bharat Mandapam - is likely to get most of the spotlight because all car and two-wheeler makers will converge here, keep a special interest reserved for the components show - at Dwarka's Yashobhoomi, and commercial vehicles' show at Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

For easy reference, here are the most important facts that you need to know to follow Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

Auto Expo 2025 will be held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

The Components Show at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi.

Bharat Construction Equipment Show and India's Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show at Greater Noida's India Expo Centre.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held at all three venues on January 17 (media day), January 18 (media and dealers' day), January 19, 20, 21 and 22 (public days).

Entry to all venues is free of cost but interested persons will have to register on the Bharat Mobility Global Expo website.

Timings on public days for the expo is between 1000hrs and 1800hrs.

So buckle up as HT Auto takes you through all the highlights and brings you up to speed with every little detail from ground zero. Here are the live and latest updates from Auto Expo 2025 and Bharat Mobility Global Expo overall: