Auto Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA debuts in India hinting new range of EVs

Mercedes-Benz India unveiled the Concept CLA at the Auto Expo 2025 in Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA comes previewing the design philosophy of a new generation of electric cars, which are expected to come to the market later this decade. The Concept CLA comes based on a modular platform, capable of spawning out various different electric models. Also, it will come with a new generation electric powertrain.

The Concept CLA Class previews Mercedes-Benz's latest electric powertrain technology, which has been derived straight from the Vision EQXX concept. Mercedes-Benz claims a range exceeding 750 km for the CLA on a single charge and an energy consumption of 12 kWh/100 km. This means the electric car is highly efficient. It gets an 800V electric architecture, allowing 250 kW DC fast charging, which enables the EV to get juice for 400 kilometres with just 15 minutes of charge.

The Concept CLA will come available in two different types of battery. There will be a silicon-oxide anode design for higher-spec versions, while the entry-level models will get a lithium-ion phosphate battery. The battery is paired with a permanently excited synchronous motor that generates 235 bhp peak power. For transmission duty, it gets a dual-speed setup. The automaker claims that at 110 kg, the powertrain boasts an impressive 93 per cent energy efficiency from the battery to the wheel during long-distance driving.

The Concept CLA is built on the MMA platform, which is designed as an electric-first vehicle architecture, though it also supports combustion engine drivetrains. The concept model is configured for rear-wheel drive, but its modular setup makes it adaptable to all-wheel-drive configurations.

The CLA also gets bi-directional charging capabilities, enabling it to perform vehicle-to-home (V2H), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), and vehicle-to-appliance (V2A) tasks. This feature highlights its potential for future smart energy integration.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: