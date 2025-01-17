Hyundai Creta EV launched at Auto Expo 2025. And you need to pay…

Hyundai Creta EV was officially launched in the Indian car market at Auto Expo 2025 on Friday and has a starting price of ₹18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Offered with two battery pack options, the pricing of Creta EV goes up to ₹19.99 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta EV is looking to put the company's EV plans in the country in the mainstream because while the likes of Ioniq 5 and Kona EV have been around for some time, the Creta EV is the first ‘affordable’ model from the South Korean manufacturer. It is also the first of several all-electric models lined up for the Indian models and Hyundai is especially banking on the enormous popularity of Creta over the past decade to also help its electric twin.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

What are battery options and range of Hyundai Creta EV?

Creta EV from Hyundai comes with two battery pack options - 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh units. The larger battery pack claims to give Creta EV a range of 472 kilometres per charge while the smaller pack offers a claimed range of 390 kilometres per charge. The version with the bigger battery pack offers 168 bhp and 255Nm of torque, and there are three drive modes available in all versions of the SUV - Eco, Normal and Sports. Hyundai also claims that Creta EV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Also Read : Check out the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

What are the feature highlights of Hyundai Creta EV?

Creta EV is packed to the brim with features. It gets an eight-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, a curvillinear screen on the dashboard, all-digital driver display, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, cooled storage compartment under the armrest, front seat ventilation, electronically-adjustable front seats and Level 2 ADAS.

Some of the unique additions to the Creta EV feature list is a new steering wheel that is inspired by the Ioniq 5 and gets four dots which sybolise ‘H’ in Morse Code. There also is a ‘Driver Only’ AC mode which activates only the air vents on the driver side. There are foldout trays at the back of the front two seats, rear window curtains and for storage, there is a 21-litre frunk under the bonnet.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: