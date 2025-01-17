HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Auto Expo 2025: New Gen Skoda Octavia Rs Debuts In India, Wears Rs Badge

Auto Expo 2025: New-gen Skoda Octavia RS showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 12:33 PM
The new generation Skoda Octavia RS has been showcased, indicating a possible India launch of the premium sedan.

Skoda Octavia has been discontinued in India despite it being one of the interesting premium sedans. However, the Czech car manufacturer has showcased the new generation Skoda Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 alongside the brand's other offerings. Currently, Skoda sells only Slavia in the sedan segment. This midsize sedan has been a successful product from the brand despite the overall pressure on the segment owing to rising demand and sales of SUVs. However, the showcasing of Skoda Octavia RS at the event indicates the automaker may bring back the sedan in India.

Skoda Octavia RS: Design

Visually, the Skoda Octavia RS looks identical to the standard iteration of the sedan barring subtle changes including a blacked-out radiator grille, a redesigned grille with bigger air intakes, new design alloy wheels, and more. The grille is flanked by sharp headlamps with projector units and bifurcated LED DRLs on both sides. The hood carries subtle creases, while the side profile features large alloy wheels with a new design. Moving to the rear, the car gets compact and wraparound LED taillights, lip spoiler etc. The exhaust pipes come finished in black and have been electronically tuned to sound more aggressive upon start-up and in the Sport mode.

Skoda Octavia RS: Interior and features

Interior of the Skoda Octavia RS looks the same as the standard model in terms of the layout. However, the all-black theme along with red accents on the dashboard, door trims and other places give it a sporty vibe, which complements the RS badge of the sedan. It gets a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console features a glossy panel with soft-touch buttons.

Skoda Octavia RS: Powertrain and specifications

The Skoda Octavia RS gets the company's popular 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which is now tuned to churn out 264 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duty for the new Skoda Octavia RS is handled by a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The sedan promises a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.4 seconds making it one of the fastest front-wheel drive cars globally.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 12:33 PM IST

