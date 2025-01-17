HT Auto
Auto Expo 2025: Yamaha showcases iconic RX 100 and RD 350 bikes at its pavilion

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 12:59 PM
  • Yamaha Motor India has presented iconic models RX 100 and RD 350 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, marking 40 years in India.
Yamaha RD 350
The Yamaha RD 350 was launched in the Indian markets as the Rajdoot 350.
Yamaha Motor India has showcased the iconic RX 100 and RD 350 models at its pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 being held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The bike maker is celebrating 40 years of these motorbikes in India and has themed its pavilion ‘Aspirations Unveiled’. Yamaha has aimed to showcase a blend of its history as well as its futuristic aspirations at the expo.

There are a host of other motorbikes also on display including the likes of Yamaha YZR-M1, Yamaha's Y/AI concept bike, the Yamaha Lander 250 and the Tenere 7000 adventure motorbikes. Bikes like the Yamaha MT-15, the Yamaha MT-03, the Yamaha MT-03, the R15, R3 and the R7 have been also put on display at the pavilion.

Also Read : Get the latest news updates from the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025

Yamaha at the Auto Expo 2025: RX 100

The Yamaha RX100 has been known for its sleek and lightweight design. It gained popularity due to its sound and power. The production of the Yamaha was stopped by Yamaha in March of 1996. Back in the day, the motorbike was powered by a 100 cc, single pot, air-cooled engine and pushed out 11 bhp at 7,000 rpm with 10.39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine of the RX 100 came paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Showcased at the expo the RX 100 is sure to grab the automotive enthusiast's eyeballs.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha MT-03 unveiled globally, could launch in India next year

Yamaha at the Auto Expo 2025: RD 350

The model that put Yamaha on every motorcycle enthusiast’s radar in India, The Yamaha RD 350 was produced between 1973 and 1975 but a licensed version was built by the Escorts Group in India under the name Rajdoot 350. The India-spec motorcycle made about 30 bhp on the High Torque version as opposed to 39 bhp on the global models. There was also a Low Torque version with 27 bhp on offer and better fuel efficiency. The RD 350 remains a cult and will invoke nostalgia for many visitors at the expo.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: yamaha bharat mobility expo 2025 yamaha rx 100 rx 100 yamaha rd 350 rd 350

