Back to square one: Apple might develop its autonomous vehicle alone

The Apple car has lately again been in news for its autonomous vehicle project and there have been reports doing rounds about its talks with other automotive manufactures for a collaboration. However, a latest report by a South Korean publication mk.co.kr, states that the electronic giant is back to square one, and is looking to develop its Project Titan all by itself.

The company now seems have gone back to where it started after failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, Magna and most recently Toyota. The report added that the reason behind Apple's new plan is that its talks various members from the automotive industry did not go as per the plan and not even one company was interested in a partnership. This allegedly pushed Apple to take the matter into its own hands and not delay the project anymore.

Apple representatives recently met with Toyota officials about a potential partnership between the two for the development of Apple's autonomous vehicle, DigiTimesasia had reported.

Since its announcement in 2014, it has been around six years that this project of the tech giant has been stuck in the pipeline. According to the report, the company is in process of restoring its vehicle development centre. It is also processing the documents required by the brand to secure the necessary supplier contracts for the vehicle.

Apple also recently appointed Kevin Lynch, a top software executive who made software for the brand's smartwatch, as the man who will be responsible for overlooking the company's autonomous car project. This move came after Doug Field, who was formally looking after the Apple car project, left the company and joined Ford. Lynch will also look after the hardware development of the autonomous vehicle.

Despite the failed talks and delays, these current developments in the brand in terms of independently handling the project, as well as the appointment of a new head, shows that Apple is determined to bring its vehicle to the market. It is just a matter of time now.