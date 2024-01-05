Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Traffic Advisory Issued On How To Reach Venue

Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Traffic advisory issued on how to reach venue

By: ANI
Updated on: 05 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM

  • The Ayodhya Development Authority has deployed 12 Tata Tigor electric cars to ferry VVIP tourists for the event that will take place on January 22.
Tata Tigor electric cars seen parked at Ayodhya Cantt railway station as its service has been introduced for pilgrims ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

With a couple of weeks left for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal chaired a meeting here on Thursday and discussed alternative routes and security arrangements for the event scheduled for January 22.

"In view of the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting was called today by Lucknow Commissionerate where officials of NHAI, traffic police and related Zonal DCP and others were present," the official said.

He said, "During the meeting,there were deliberations to enhance the smoothness of the route leading to Ayodhya, which will be utilized by all the guests and devotees. Currently, people travel to Ayodhya through Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki. However, the usage of the alternative Sultanpur route is declining. Therefore, instructions have been issued to promote awareness of these alternative routes."

The senior police officer said that security and patrolling have also been increased keeping the event in mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

The government is also making separate arrangements for VVIP tourists. Electric cars have now been started to make Ayodhya a net-zero carbon emission city.

Also Read : Tata Tigor EVs, electric golf carts to ferry pilgrims to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, says UP govt

A total of 12 electric cars have been deployed to provide a pleasant journey to VVIP tourists. All these 12 electric cars are parked at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya to welcome VVIPs.

"These electric cars will be provided for all those who come here to visit Ram Mandir. You can find electric cars everywhere in Ayodhya now. Currently, there are 12 cars in the fleet which will be available for booking via a mobile application," said Dilip Pandey, local supervisor of the electric car taxi service in Ayodhya.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST
