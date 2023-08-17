Planning to buy Hyundai Venue, Verna? Get ready to pay more

Hyundai India has increased the prices of its flagship models like Venue, Tucson and Verna
The prices of these models have gone up by up to ₹48,000
Biggest hike has been on the Tucson SUV with starting price revised to ₹29.01 lakh (ex-showroom)
Its petrol variants have seen a hike of around ₹42,000 while its diesel versions will cost ₹47,900 more
The base variant of Verna has seen a minor hike of ₹6,000
The entry-level EX manual variant with 1.5 litre engine now costs ₹10.96 lakh (ex-showroom)
The hike has been implemented on the EX variants of the model
For Venue, the entry-level E variant has seen a hike of a little more than ₹5,000
The base variant will now start at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom)