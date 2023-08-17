Planning to buy Hyundai Venue, Verna? Get ready to pay more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2023

Hyundai India has increased the prices of its flagship models like Venue, Tucson and Verna

The prices of these models have gone up by up to 48,000

Biggest hike has been on the Tucson SUV with starting price revised to 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Its petrol variants have seen a hike of around 42,000 while its diesel versions will cost 47,900 more

 Check product page

The base variant of Verna has seen a minor hike of 6,000

The entry-level EX manual variant with 1.5 litre engine now costs 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

The hike has been implemented on the EX variants of the model

 For Venue, the entry-level E variant has seen a hike of a little more than 5,000

 The base variant will now start at 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom)
For detailed report...
Click Here