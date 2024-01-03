Tata Tigor EVs, electric golf carts to ferry pilgrims to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

As India gears up for the grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the city's urban developer has stepped up to promote electric mobility while ferrying pilgrims. With the help of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has roped in electric cars, electric golf carts to ensure pollution-free transport during the event. The city is also in pricess of getting its EV infrastructure bolstered with the help of Tata Power which will set up EV charging stations at different parts of the city in coming days.

Earlier, Tata Power had joined hands with the Ayodhya Development Authority to set up electric vehicle charging stations to bolster EV infrastructure in the city.

The ADA has inducted 15 electric cars in the first phase of its action plan to tackle influx of pilgrims and tourists. These 15 vehicles, all of which are Tigor EV manufactured by Tata Motors, will carry four passengers at a time. The ADA said it preferred to pick Tata Tigor EV as these vehicles are manufactured under the Make in India initiative.

Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan manufactured in the sub-compact segment. It comes with a driving range of ARAI-rated 315 kms in a single charge. The battery pack is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and it has a capacity of 26 kWh. The electric motor on the Tigor EV produces 74 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Besides these electric cars, a Chinese manufacturer has offered electric golf carts in Ayodhya which have been operational since Deepotsav program last year. These golf carts can carry up to six people at a time. It is mainly for use of elderly pilgrims to travel between Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

The UP government said that pilgrims and tourists will also benefit from electric vehicle transport service between Lucknow and Ayodhya. "This service is currently being operated by ADA through a private partnership. In view of this, the process of implementing the plan to deploy a fleet of 200 e-vehicles, giving preference to zero carbon emission transportation, has been started," said a press release issued by the government. The cab service, which is called My EV Plus, is charging ₹3,000 per passenger for a one-way journey between the two cities. The minimum fare is ₹250 for a journey of up to 10 kms.

Recently, Tata Power and Ayodhya Development Authority also joined hands to boost electric mobility in Ayodhya. As part of the deal, Tata Power will install EV charging points at several locations. These places include Parking Survya Kund, Guptar Ghat, Amaniganj multi-level parking (MLCP) in front of the Jalkal Department, Kaushesh Kunj MLCP parking near the Ayodhya railway station, Tedhi Bazar MLCP parking on the east and west sides of Ayodhya and the Collectorate Office parking in Ayodhya.

