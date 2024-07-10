Automotive news recap, July 9: Major stories that you may have missed

The automotive industry is quite dynamic with some major developments happening almost every day. It could get a bit tricky to stay up to date with all the developments that might have happened in just one day. However, worry not because HT Auto has you covered. Here are the major developments of Tuesday, July 9.

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan makes India appearance

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi showcased its first-ever pure electric sportscar SU7 in India. At an event to mark its 10 years of operation in India, the Xiaomi SUV7 was showcased for the first time in the country. The Xiaomi SU7 is an all-electric sports sedan that went on sale earlier this year in China. However, the company has confirmed that it has no plan to bring it to India for sale in the near future.

Also Read : SU7, first-ever car from Xiaomi, showcased in India. Will it launch here?

Maruti Suzuki announces enhanced warranty for all its cars

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced enhanced warranty programs on all its car models offered in India. To enhance the ownership experience for models offered under both Arena and Nexa retail chains, Maruti Suzuki said that the improved warranty program will be applicable to its cars delivered to buyers from Tuesday onwards.

Also Read : Looking to buy WagonR, Baleno, Brezza? Maruti Suzuki enhances warranty schemes

Tata Motors offers discounts to celebrate 20 lakh SUV sales milestone

Tata Motors has crossed a significant milestone by selling more than 20 lakh SUVs in India. To celebrate this milestone, the OEM is running a sales campaign with enticing deals on their SUV range. This includes reduced starting prices for their flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs. The Tata Safari now starts at 15.49 lakh while the Tata Harrier gets a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh. Additionally, other Tata SUV models will get discounts of up to ₹1.4 lakhs. The Nexon EV and Punch EV too are available with offers.

Also Read : Tata Motors hits 20 lakh SUV milestone, celebrates with discounts. Check details

Mahindra XUV700 receives major price cut

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range received a major price cut on Tuesday, as the homegrown car manufacturer announced the pricing of the SUV will now start from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the previous ₹21.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Mega cut in Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices, now starts at Rs…

Uttar Pradesh waives off registration fee for hybrid cars

(Also read: High on hybrids? Uttar Pradesh makes big cut on registration fees. Check details)

The government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has taken a significant step to promote eco-friendly vehicles by completely waiving the registration fee for strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. In a letter, the UP government announced a reduction in registration tax for strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the state.

First Published Date: