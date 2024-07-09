HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mega Cut In Mahindra Xuv700 Ax7 Range Prices, Now Starts At Rs…

Mega cut in Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices, now starts at Rs…

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2024, 18:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • As the Mahindra XUV700 gets set to complete three years in India, the company has announced special prices for the AX7 range. But there is a catch.
XUV700
The XUV700 is now available in two new colour options. Seen here is the Deep Forest shade while there is also a Burnt Sienna hue available.
XUV700
The XUV700 is now available in two new colour options. Seen here is the Deep Forest shade while there is also a Burnt Sienna hue available.

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs from the stable of the Indian car manufacturer. The XUV700 from Mahindra is offered across multiple variants and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The choices also extend to manual as well as automatic gearboxes. On Tuesday, the company announced that the prices of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range will now start from 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the previous 21.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that the new and more affordable pricing for the XUV700 AX7 range is aimed at making the variants more accessible to buyers at large. The company, however, also notes that the new prices are celebratory in nature and will coincide with the upcoming three-year anniversary of the model in the country. As such, these prices are valid only for four months. It has also been announced that as part of the anniversary celebrations, there are two new colour options available on the XUV700 - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, taking the total count of body colours on the SUV to nine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Considering XUV700? Don't miss these five alternatives

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices:

While only for a limited period of four months, the XUV700 AX7 can be had for as less as 19.69 lakh for the six-seater version, petrol manual transmission (MT). The diesel six-seater MT is at 20.19 lakh. The six-seater version with automatic transmission (AT) is at 21.19 lakh for petrol and 21.59 lakh for the diesel version.

The seven-seater versions of XUV700 AX7 are cheaper by 20,000 for each corresponding fuel and transmission type while the seven-seater AWD version comes only with diesel automatic and is now at 22.80 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The XUV700 AX7 L also comes in six and seven-seater options, and with seven-seater AWD. The ex-showroom prices start at 23.69 lakh and go up to 25 lakh.

Should you buy Mahindra XUV700 AX7?

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 is the more premium version of the SUV, when compared to the XUV700 AX5. It is offered in six and seven-seater versions and also comes with All-Wheel-Drive technology. There is also a more luxurious version of the XUV700 called the XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack. Depending on which version of the XUV700 AX7 chooses, one can expect high-end features like ADAS Level 2, panaromic sunroof, , dual HD superscreen, 3D audio with Sony-powered speakers, leatherette seats and more.

Also Read : Confused between SUV and sedan? Which car body type suits your needs

While the XUV700 AX5 variants are more affordable in comparison - there is also a special price on the XUV700 AX5 Select variant, the XUV700 AX7 offers more seating options and mostly, a better feature list.

Also Read : Check out the best SUVs in India

Mahindra XUV700 vs rivals:

Mahindra has increased its presence in the SUV space in the country and a fair share of the credit goes to the XUV700. But the mid-size SUV space remains crowded with formidable players with Hyundai Creta continuing to call the shots. The other options in this segment are Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Hector Plus, as well as Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: dual one XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 XUV700

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.