Mega cut in Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices, now starts at Rs…

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs from the stable of the Indian car manufacturer. The XUV700 from Mahindra is offered across multiple variants and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The choices also extend to manual as well as automatic gearboxes. On Tuesday, the company announced that the prices of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range will now start from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the previous ₹21.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that the new and more affordable pricing for the XUV700 AX7 range is aimed at making the variants more accessible to buyers at large. The company, however, also notes that the new prices are celebratory in nature and will coincide with the upcoming three-year anniversary of the model in the country. As such, these prices are valid only for four months. It has also been announced that as part of the anniversary celebrations, there are two new colour options available on the XUV700 - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, taking the total count of body colours on the SUV to nine.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 prices:

While only for a limited period of four months, the XUV700 AX7 can be had for as less as ₹19.69 lakh for the six-seater version, petrol manual transmission (MT). The diesel six-seater MT is at ₹20.19 lakh. The six-seater version with automatic transmission (AT) is at ₹21.19 lakh for petrol and ₹21.59 lakh for the diesel version.

The seven-seater versions of XUV700 AX7 are cheaper by ₹20,000 for each corresponding fuel and transmission type while the seven-seater AWD version comes only with diesel automatic and is now at ₹22.80 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The XUV700 AX7 L also comes in six and seven-seater options, and with seven-seater AWD. The ex-showroom prices start at ₹23.69 lakh and go up to ₹25 lakh.

Should you buy Mahindra XUV700 AX7?

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 is the more premium version of the SUV, when compared to the XUV700 AX5. It is offered in six and seven-seater versions and also comes with All-Wheel-Drive technology. There is also a more luxurious version of the XUV700 called the XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack. Depending on which version of the XUV700 AX7 chooses, one can expect high-end features like ADAS Level 2, panaromic sunroof, , dual HD superscreen, 3D audio with Sony-powered speakers, leatherette seats and more.

While the XUV700 AX5 variants are more affordable in comparison - there is also a special price on the XUV700 AX5 Select variant, the XUV700 AX7 offers more seating options and mostly, a better feature list.

Mahindra XUV700 vs rivals:

Mahindra has increased its presence in the SUV space in the country and a fair share of the credit goes to the XUV700. But the mid-size SUV space remains crowded with formidable players with Hyundai Creta continuing to call the shots. The other options in this segment are Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Hector Plus, as well as Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

