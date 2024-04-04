Manual mode in automatic gearbox can be a life saver: Five key utilities

Automatic gearboxes are supposed to relieve the driver of constantly changing gears and using clutch. So why does some automatic cars offer manual mod

To escape the tiring exercise of constantly having to press clutch to change gears or changing gears push a car manually through heavy traffic, people often tend to shift to cars with automatic transmission. Offered without a clutch, automatic gearboxes are a breeze for those who want to have a stress-free time behind the wheels. Yet, some automatic cars are offered with manual mode in the gearbox settings. Question is, why would one need to shift to manual mode when the automatic transmission can change gears on its own.

Manual modes can be found with a sign that says M next to D with a plus and minus sign along with it. Some cars have S sign instead of M. Shifting the gear lever towards the M or S will put control of the gears in driver's hand. Shifting up requires to push the gear lever towards the plus sign, and the minus sign helps in downshifting. Some automatic cars also come with paddle shifters behind steering wheel which help the drivers to shift up or down using fingers.

Here is a quick look at five key utilities of having a manual mode in an automatic car.