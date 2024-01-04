Panoramic sunroof to wireless charging: Avoidable features while buying a car
Modern cars have been coming with an increasing list of features that are driven by advanced technologies. While these features certainly add more premium quotient to the vehicle and may seem attractive and useful for some buyers, they can be avoided to save some extra money while purchasing a new car. These features not only add pressure to the buyer's pocket by increasing the sticker price of the vehicle but also put some pressure on the vehicle's overall functionality as these features consume more battery power.
When it comes to the usefulness of such features it is often subjective considering that different consumers have different preferences. However, if we consider the overall proposition of a variety of features while buying a new car, some features can be avoided on the grounds of hardcore practicality.
Also Read : Some signs can tell you that your car's alternator needs a repair. How to know when your car alternator needs repair
Here are some features that can be avoided while buying a new car.
LED daytime running lights (DRL) have become a new trend in almost all cars across different price categories. Except for the entry-level models, DRLs are available in all cars. DRL is meant for other drivers coming from opposite directions to make your vehicle visible to them. Besides that, many customers prefer DRL as it enhances the style and premium quotient of the vehicle. While DRL acts as a useful feature in cars in regions where foggy weather reduces visibility, in India, weather conditions are not necessarily like that, which makes DRL a feature that can be avoided.
Panoramic sunroofs used to be a luxury feature in high-end cars. However, over the last few years, compact SUVs and even hatchbacks have been launched with panoramic sunroofs. A sunroof enhances the premium feel inside the cabin of a car by increasing the airy feel and letting the natural light through the glass panel on the roof. However, this is not a necessary feature and can be easily avoided.
Rain-sensing wipers are becoming increasingly common in modern cars. This feature activates the wipers to function automatically when there is rain. The feature looks cool but using a wiper is not rocket science and can be done manually. Hence, a rain-sensing wiper is a feature that can be easily avoided.
Many modern-day cars come with gesture control features, which allow the driver or co-passenger to simply command the car's system to perform a function by using hand gestures. This feature is certainly a cool one but can cause distraction, resulting in mishaps. No wonder, gesture control is among the avoidable features.
Also check these Cars
There is an increasing debate around the use of touchpad controls in modern cars. Many consumers believe that touchpad controls are cool, while many argue that they are simply creating distractions for the drivers and that automakers should use the good old conventional buttons and dials. The touchpad controls are not a necessary feature and can be easily avoided.
Touchscreen infotainment systems have been increasingly finding penetration in modern cars. However, such big touchscreen displays are often distractions for the drivers. Fiddling with the controls on the screen, or a video playing on the screen can cause distraction for the driver, which can lead to a mishap. Music can be played using a mobile phone or the conventional car stereo. The map can be checked using a mobile phone. The touchscreen infotainment system can be avoided easily.
Wireless charging is another feature finding penetration in many modern cars and there are a lot of takers as well. However wireless charging has no exceptional advantage over regular plug-in charging technology. Moreover, wireless charging fries the battery of the mobile device and increases the heat of that.