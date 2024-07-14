Automotive news recap, July 13: Major stories that you may have missed

Are you passionate about staying informed about the latest in the automotive industry but find it challenging to keep up? HT Auto empathizes with you. The ever-evolving world of automobiles is constantly on the move with new developments and it could be a bit difficult to stay updated with everything that happens in the industry. However, worry not, you can rely on us to provide you with the most important updates from Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9

The Lamborghini Urus SE comes as the updated iteration of the high-performance luxury SUV and now comes with a hybrid powertrain, apart from styling tweaks to the exterior and interior. The hybrid variant of the SUV is slated to launch in India on August 9, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki eVX to get two battery pack options and AWD

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car, which is the first-ever pure EV from the automaker will be available with two battery choices, a 40 kWh option and a 60 kWh battery pack. This is an attempt from the auto company to diversify the portfolio according to the variable requirements of the consumers.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT real-world fuel efficiency revealed

The Tata Tigor CNG AMT brings the convenience of clutchless shifts to the CNG-powered offering. But does the convenience come at the cost of fuel savings? HT Auto tested the car's real-world fuel efficiency.

Next-gen Audi A5 teased ahead of debut

The new-generation Audi A5 will have its world premiere on July 16, while Audi will bring the A6 e-tron electric sedan towards the end of the month, followed by the new-gen Q5 around the end of the year. The automaker has teased the A5 ahead of its debut.

Kia EV6 recalled in India over damaged charging unit

Kia India has recalled the EV6 electric SUV in the country over a faulty charging unit. The voluntary recall affects 1,138 units of the Kia EV6 manufactured between 2022 and 2024 and is part of a larger global recall earlier this year.

