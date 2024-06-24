Automotive news recap: Biggest stories from last week that you may have missed

From demand for electric vehicles to new product launches to even controversies surrounding the EU vs China tariff war, there is much that the automotive word saw in the week between July 17 and July 23, 2024. Whether you are a passionate follower of automotive developments in India and across the world, or have a casual interest, here are the top developments from here and across the globe that you absolutely need to know.

India to get first-ever BMW electric scooter in July

The BMW CE 04 may not suit most budget but in a field littered with plenty of options, it may just snatch the pedestal because of its premium positioning. The CE 04 from BMW will launch in India on July 24 and the international-spec version has a top speed of 130 kms per charge.

Also Read : Check out range and specs of incoming BMW CE 04 electric scooter

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition launched

Fronx has quickly become one of the most popular models offered by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian car market. It is a crossover SUV with stylish looks and decent space on the inside. To make the offering even more compelling for potential buyers, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Velocity Edition of Fronx.

The Fronx Velocity Edition comes with a naturally-aspirated engine and manual transmission, and with both petrol only and CNG options. There are plenty of cosmetic additions on the outside as well as in the cabin to set it apart from the regular variants of Fronx.

Also Read : Check out price details of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition

India's first-ever CNG-powered bike gets a confirmed launch date

Why should only cars benefit from being powered by compressed natual gas (CNG). For the first time ever in the country, Bajaj is all set to launch CNG-powered motorcycle on July 5. Internally codenamed ‘Bruzer', the CNG bike will get a different name upon launch.

Also Read : What we know about Bajaj CNG bike so far

China-EU agree to talks on tariff controversy on EVs

China and the European Union have agreed to hold talks on the EU's recent decision to impose tariff on China-made EVs being imported into Europe. The decision had come on the back of accusations that China-built EVs sold in Europe are priced aggressively because these benefit from subsidies offered by the Chinese government. The tariff imposition had led to strong words of condemnation from Chinese officials as well as several European carmakers who fear a retaliation by China in China, the world's largest automotive market.

Also Read : Can China and EU sort out their EV-related differences?

Tesla Model Y topples Toyota Corolla as global best-seller

Are EVs well and truly replacing conventional vehicles? As per data from Jato Dynamics, Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car globally in 2023, taking the crown from Toyota Corolla. And this is huge because not only because it is an EV challenging the established champions because it may open the road for other EVs to possibly gain favour among global buyers.

Also Read : The rise and rise of Tesla Model Y

Although the pace of increase in demand for EVs has slowed the world over, experts say that it may just be a temporary setback.

First Published Date: