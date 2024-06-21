Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition launched in new trims, more tempting price

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Fronx Velocity Edition in more variants of the SUV and the special edition is now available in a total of 14 variants. Initially offered only with the turbo petrol engine, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity will now be available with naturally aspirated petrol and CNG engine options as well. Moreover, prices have become more attractive for the Velocity Edition starting from ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for a limited period.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: Accessories

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition brings a host of accessories over the standard versions. The Fronx 1.2 Sigma Velocity adds red and black garnish to the front bumper, headlamp, wheel arches, and grille. The Fronx Delta, Delta+ and Delta + (O) Velocity adds red inserts to the side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, designer floor mats finished in red, an upper rear spoiler extender, door visors, ORVM cover, and tailgate garnish.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition brings a host of accessories to the exterior and interior in a bid to make the model more enticing for customers

On the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants, the Fronx Delta+ Velocity carries over all the exterior garnish from the lower trims and adds interior accessories like NexCross black finish seat cover, carbon finish interior styling kit, and a 3D boot mat. The Fronx Alpha and Zeta Velocity variants further add fancier NexCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat covers, over and above all the accessories available on the Delta+ trim.

Speaking on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Fronx has carved a niche, captivating customers who seek a bold SUV experience. Achieving 100,000 sales in just ten months is a testament to customers' love for this innovatively designed and sporty compact SUV. By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of Fronx, we are not just celebrating this success; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making Fronx an even more compelling option for our discerning customers."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: Specifications

The Fronx has been a super success for the automaker with over 1.5 lakh units sold in 14 months of launch. About 80 per cent of buyers opt for the 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Fronx that is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The automaker also offers the more power-packed 1.0-litre Boosterjet with smart hybrid tech that is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. The latter also gets paddle shifters. Furthermore, there is also the more frugal 1.2-litre CNG version that promises a fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

Other features on the Fronx include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Head-Up Display (HUD) with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360-camera, wireless charging, and more.

