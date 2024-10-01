HT Auto
Auto Recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield Recall, Citroen C3 Aircross Price Cut & More

Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, September 30.

Royal Enfield issues recall for a range of motorcycles

Indian two-wheeler maker, Royal Enfield has announced a recall for its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The company stated that during a routine test, it was revealed that there was a potential issue with the rear and/or side reflectors fitted on motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023.

Also Read : Royal Enfield recalls these motorcycles. Check if yours is on the list

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV receives price cut

Citroen has announced the price of the updated C3 Aircross, its first compact SUV in India, ahead of the festive season. The French auto giant has announced that one will be able to buy the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival at a starting price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant. The price will remain applicable for a limited period of time. Citroen has started to accept bookings for the updated SUV from today (September 30). The deliveries will start from October 8.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new

Bajaj Pulsar range becomes more affordable

(Also read: Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with this offer. Check new prices)

Bajaj Auto has announced a Dussehra offer on the Pulsar. The Bajaj Pulsar range now gets a 10,000 discount. The company stated that this offer aims to support customer purchases during the festive season. The savings are supported with cashback offers up to 5000 available on various models including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200 and N250. There is also a limited period cashback offer of 5000, available for customers making EMI transactions using HDFC Credit Cards only through Pine Labs machines at dealership networks.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM IST
