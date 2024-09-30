Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new

Citroen has announced the price of the updated C3 Aircross , its first compact SUV in India, ahead of the festive season. The French auto giant has announced that one will be able to buy the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos rival at starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant. The price will remain applicable for a limited period of time. Citroen has started to accept bookings for the updated SUV from today (September 30). The deliveries will start from October 8.

Citroen had launched the C3 Aircross SUV in September last year at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the first compact SUV in India to offer both five-seater and seven-seater configurations with removable third-row seats. The carmaker recently announced several updates on the C3 Aircross. These include small change in design elements, additional features and new engine under its hood.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Key updates

Besides the 1.2-litre 110 turbo petrol engine, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will now come powered by a 1.2-litre Puretech 82 unit. This engine is capable of generating up to 105 bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque. It is slightly less powerful than the 1.2-litre 110 turbo-petrol unit which can churn out 109 bhp peak power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. One will be able to choose between three different transmission choices which include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit.

Citroen has also updated the feature list in the C3 Aircross. In terms of changes, the SUV will now come with LED projector headlights, grab handles for front seat passenger, soft-touch instrument panel, power-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, power window switches, power-folding ORVMs as well as rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, the SUV will now offer six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The SUV will now offer more than 40 features to enhance its safety quotient. These features include electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill-hold assist among others.

