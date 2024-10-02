Auto recap, Oct 1: Nissan Magnite facelift interior revealed, Ford's India plan

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, October 1.

Nissan Magnite facelift interior revealed in new teaser

The Nissan Magnite facelift is going to be launched in India on October 4, 2024, and while the automaker has been running the teaser campaign for some time, the interior of the sub-compact SUV has been revealed for the first time. This facelift will bring the Magnite its first major update since its 2020 debut. With deliveries scheduled to start on October 5, Nissan Motor India has made bookings available for ₹11,000.

Ford Motor could make EVs in India in comeback stint

Ford Motor could be manufacturing electric vehicles for the world using its facility in India. The US-based auto giant, which left the Indian market three years ago, is expected to come back in a new role where it will use India as a manufacturing hub for global markets. The carmaker will use its facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to resume production. TRB Rajaa, Industries Minister of the state, hinted that Ford is likely to manufacture EVs once work resumes. As of now, Ford Motor has not confirmed if it will launch any of its models in India when it returns.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market

Kawasaki has launched the new Versys 1100 in the global market. As expected, it is the successor to the Versys 1000 adventure tourer. Versys has always been a tempting package and with the new upgrade, the deal would get even more sweeter. Before discontinuing the Versys 1000 was priced at ₹13.91 lakh ex-showroom. While the launch of the Versys 1100 is not yet confirmed for India, if it does come then it will get a decent price hike.

