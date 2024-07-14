Nissan X-Trail SUV raring for comeback in India. Everything we know
The Nissan X-Trail SUV gearing up for its return to India, with a launch likely later this month. The Japanese car manufacturer has been teasing the fourth-generation iteration of the SUV over the last few weeks, giving us a preview of what the car's design and features would be like. The upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV will come with extensive features and a seven-seat layout.
Despite being a major player in the global passenger vehicle market, Nissan has not been a strong stakeholder in the Indian market, which is considered one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The automaker is currently solely dependent on the Nissan Magnite SUV in India for its existence in the country. Nissan is now betting big on the X-Trail to capture a larger market share in the country, especially seeing the rapidly growing demand for SUVs and crossovers in India, which is in sync with the international market trend.
Here is a comprehensive look at all the exciting details we know about the Nissan X-Trail.
The new Nissan X-Trail SUV will be sold in just three exterior colours here in India. While the international market-spec X-Trail gets a wide range of colour options, the India-spec model will get only three colours - Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Solid White. These exterior shades have been chosen to better position the X-Trail as a premium SUV while also highlighting its authentic look, claimed the OEM.
Nissan Magnite has achieved success in the Indian market through local manufacturing. However, for the X-Trail, which will come positioned above the Magnite and will be sold at a premium price range, the automaker is taking a different strategy. Nissan X-Trail will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). This could be an attempt to test the water before moving another step ahead. At a later stage, the OEM could start local assembling or production of the SUV.
The Nissan X-Trail SUV will rival other seven-seat SUVs in India, including the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Expect the Nissan X-Trail SUV to come priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom), considering that it will be sold in India through the CBU route.
The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail sees a departure from the curvier design adopted by the third-generation model, which was not launched in India. The new X-Trail is more inclined to the first and second-gen models, which were available in India. With this, the SUV gets an upright stance, which is a bold and square-shouldered look-based styling. The car doesn't look outright boxy but has the signature styling elements of a sturdy and tough-looking SUV. It gets Nissan's V-motion grille, split LED headlamps, metal trims, chunky wheel arches and bumpers as well as scuff plates.