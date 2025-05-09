Auto recap, May 8: MG Windsor Pro bookings open, Kia Carens Clavis unveiled and more

In light of the swift advancements within the automotive industry, staying informed about new developments can prove to be difficult. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt updates regarding important changes in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, May 8.

Kia Carens Clavis unveiled

Kia India has unveiled the latest Carens Clavis, introducing a new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to its lineup. As indicated by its name, the Carens Clavis is an enhanced version of the existing Carens model, featuring additional amenities and technology designed to attract premium MPV consumers. This new iteration also showcases a refreshed design that aligns with the automaker's recent offerings. Furthermore, Kia has announced plans to release an electrified variant of the Clavis in the future, marking the brand's inaugural mass-market electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market. Reservations for the Carens Clavis will commence at midnight tonight, requiring a nominal fee of ₹25,000, available at the company's dealerships and online. The official launch is anticipated to occur within the next few days.

MG Windsor Pro bookings open

The MG Windsor Pro was introduced earlier this week as an extended-range variant of the MG Windsor EV. This model features a larger 52.9 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 449 km on a single charge. Additionally, the Windsor Pro distinguishes itself from the Windsor EV by incorporating enhanced features, including a level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities. The MG Windsor Pro is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, with availability limited to the first 8,000 customers. Furthermore, the EV is offered with a battery-as-a-service (Baas) option, allowing consumers to purchase it for ₹12.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). In this scenario, the buyer is required to pay ₹4.50 for every kilometre driven.

BMW F 450 GS spotted in India

BMW Motorrad appears to be making consistent advancements in the development of the eagerly awaited F 450 GS. A prototype of the BMW F 450 GS adventure motorcycle was recently spotted in Karnataka. Despite the extensive camouflage on the test bike, certain design features were verified, indicating that the production model is approaching fruition.

