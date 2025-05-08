MG Windsor Pro booking starts today. Everything you should know before reserving one

MG Windsor Pro was launched earlier this week as a long-range version of the MG Windsor EV . The Windsor Pro comes packing a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack, promising up to 449 km range per charge. Also, the EV differentiates itself from Windsor EV by adding more features, which include a level 2 ADAS suite, V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), etc.

The MG Windsor Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is available for the first 8,000 consumers. Also, the EV is available with the battery-as-a-service (Baas) option as well, which enables consumers to buy it at a cost of ₹12.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). In this case, the buyer has to shell out an amount of ₹4.50 for each kilometre driven.

MG Windsor Pro: Booking commences

MG Windsor Pro booking has commenced across India from May 8, as the OEM announced during the launch. The electric car can be booked from the official website of JSW MG Motor India. Also, interested buyers can book the car by visiting the showrooms of the carmaker.

MG Windsor Pro: What features it offers

MG has been known for offering a plethora of advanced technology-aided features in its cars' cabins, and the newly launched MG Windsor Pro is no exception. The Windsor Pro comes packing a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and six airbags. The interior now gets a refreshed two-tone ivory and black theme, and the EV also adds a powered tailgate for increased convenience.

MG Windsor Pro: Performance

Powering the MG Windsor Pro EV is a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack. It helps the electric powertrain to churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The electric vehicle is capable of running up to 449 kilometres on a single charge.

