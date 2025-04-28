2025 Kia Carens to launch on May 8. Here's what to expect from the updated MPV

The 2025 Kia Carens is all set to make its debut on May 8. Interestingly, the current gen Kia Carens will also be sold alongside the new model. So it is expected that the new model will feature a new nameplate. The new model will sit above the current Carens. The new Carens will now boast a new design language that will match other models that Kia is selling.

The current Carens was launched back in 2022 and at first people were a bit skeptical but it received a phenomenal response. The brand has already sold over 2 lakh units of the Carens in the Indian market. Here’s what the upcoming model is expected to offer.

For the exterior, there would be a new set of lighting elements in the front as well as at the rear. There would be revamped bumpers as well. On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels.

The 2025 Kia Carens will have new headlights, refreshed LED daytime running lights (DRL), and a revised front bumper, as seen in one of the earlier spy images of the MPV's test mule. Even with these changes, the overall shape and silhouette of the Carens would not change. Along with other refinements, it would feature redesigned alloy wheels and all-new LED taillights.

2025 Kia Carens: Features

Inside the cabin, the 2025 Kia Carens may see a significant overhaul. The interior of the 2025 Kia Carens is expected to be modified with a new center console and reworked air conditioning vents. Also, the fabric on the seats may be of a different color. A panoramic sunroof and two 12.3-inch digital screens from the new Kia Syros are anticipated for the Kia Carens.

It is anticipated that the Kia Carens will be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and six airbags as standard. Additionally, a full range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also expected to be available, as well as a 360-degree camera.

2025 Kia Carens: Specifications

There would be no changes to the powertrain options of the new Carens. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated unit produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Then there is the turbo petrol unit that puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There is also a diesel engine offered with the Carens. It is also a 1.5-litre unit and is tuned for 115 bhp and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Previously, Kia had announced that the petrol engine is more sought after with more than 58 per cent of the users choosing it. Kia also announced that 32 per cent of the buyers chose the automatic transmission or the iMT. This was only to be expected as the traffic problem grew and people began considering automatic transmission rather than the manual gearbox. Also, 28 per cent of the customers preferred a variant that comes with a sunroof. Once again, a feature that is gaining greater and greater popularity in the Indian market. And 95 per cent of the overall product sale belonged to the 7-seater models turning it into a genuine family car.

