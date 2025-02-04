Kia Syros starts at 8.99 lakh. Here's why you should consider buying it

Kia India recently announced the pricing of the Syros starting at an introductory ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Syros will be offered in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+
There are eight paint shades including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Intense Red and more
The headlamp assembly houses vertical LED DRLs which also work as turn indicators
Both, the front as well as the rear seats of the Kia Syros can be reclined and slid for adjustment. The rear seats also get ventilation options
The dashboard features a 30-inch screen. Additionally, there is also wireless charging, a dual-channel dashcam and more features packed into the car
There are petrol and diesel engines available on the Syros and there are three transmissions to choose from
The front of the compact SUV features a closed grille design in the top half and rectangular slat openings in the lower grille
The Kia Syros features 15-inch steel wheels and 16-inch alloys on the lower variants whereas the top-spec vehicle gets 17-inch alloys