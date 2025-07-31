Auto recap, July 30: Maruti Suzuki Fronx 6 airbags, 2025 Renault Triber at dealerships, Tata Sierra spyshot

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, July 30.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a safety update for the Fronx, now offering six airbags as a standard feature across all variants. This update, which came into effect on July 25, has resulted in a marginal price hike of around 0.5 per cent (ex-showroom). With this move, the Fronx joins the XL6, Baleno, and Ertiga—models that recently received the same safety enhancement.

2025 Renault Triber arrives at dealerships. Here's what's new on the facelifted MPV

According to recently published social media posts, the newly facelifted Triber has reached dealerships and is on the verge of the commencement of deliveries. Renault India launched the 2025 Triber, bringing multiple changes to the facelifted MPV. The new MPV gets a heavily reworked fascia, a newly sculpted rear profile and more features than before as well. The pricing for the Triber facelift starts from ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version.

Tata Sierra spotted on Indian roads. Check it out

Tata Motors is preparing to bring back an iconic nameplate with a modern twist. The all-new Tata Sierra SUV, particularly its electric version, has been spotted undergoing road tests in India. Although the test prototype was heavily camouflaged, it still offered some insight into what the final product might look like. The Sierra is being developed in two forms—an all-electric version and an internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. Tata is expected to debut the electric version first, positioning it as the brand’s flagship EV, sitting above the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the lineup. This will further strengthen Tata's electric vehicle portfolio, which has seen strong growth in recent years.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted ahead of launch

Volkswagen seems to be gearing up for a mid-life update to its Taigun SUV, as a camouflaged test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads for the first time. Launched in 2021, the Taigun has been the German automaker’s answer to the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India, and this upcoming facelift aims to keep it fresh against newer rivals.

