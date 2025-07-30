Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted ahead of launch

Volkswagen seems to be gearing up for a mid-life update to its Taigun SUV, as a camouflaged test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads for the first time. Launched in 2021, the Taigun has been the German automaker’s answer to the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India, and this upcoming facelift aims to keep it fresh against newer rivals.

Despite the heavy camouflage, a few design cues are still visible. At the front, changes are expected to include a redesigned grille and bumper, which may give the Taigun a slightly more aggressive look. The headlamps could get subtly updated, possibly featuring new LED elements. The rear, while mostly covered, hints at tweaked tail lamps—possibly with connected LED elements similar to what we see on global Volkswagen models.

The Taigun could get a few feature additions and no mechanical changes. (Instagram/ @jeevan_kammar27)

On the inside, no spy shots have surfaced yet, but it’s safe to assume that the facelifted Taigun could receive minor interior updates. Volkswagen might refresh the dashboard layout, introduce new materials or colors, and possibly offer a few more connected car features to stay current with the tech-savvy competition. On the sides, there could be a new set of alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the facelift is likely to remain unchanged. The Taigun is expected to continue with the current engine options—a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol—paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. Both engines are known for their punchy performance, which Volkswagen is unlikely to tinker with.

What makes this facelift particularly interesting is its timing. Several rivals in the segment, including the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, have already introduced updated versions, and newer players like the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross have added to the competition. With this update, Volkswagen is looking to maintain its relevance and possibly expand its foothold in the crowded SUV market.

While the official launch timeline hasn’t been confirmed, the facelifted Taigun could be revealed sometime in 2025. Expect more sightings and clearer details in the coming months as testing progresses.

First Published Date: