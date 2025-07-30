HT Auto
2025 Renault Triber arrives at dealerships. Here's what's new on the facelifted MPV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2025, 19:00 pm
  • The facelifted Renault Triber has now arrived at dealerships, featuring significant design updates and improved interiors.

2025 Renault Triber dealership image
The 2025 Renault Triber has been posted on social media at a dealership.
2025 Renault Triber dealership image
The 2025 Renault Triber has been posted on social media at a dealership.
Renault Triber facelift: Design

The Triber facelift brings a heavily revised front profile. There’s a new grille with diagonal slats finished in black and the new Renault logo in the centre, making this the first offering to get the new diamond logo in India. The bumper has been revised with bigger air intakes, while the headlamp cluster has been revised with new LED DRLs. The rear profile sports a new black appliqué in the centre, while the taillights have been tweaked. The bumper gets new silver accents, along with other changes. The model also gets new wheels as part of the changes.

Also Read : Explained: Why the Renault Triber does not get a turbo petrol engine

Renault Triber facelift: Interior

The cabin gets subtle changes, including the new digital console and infotainment system. The three-row configuration has been retained, making the Triber the only seven-seater subcompact offering on sale. Other changes include new fabric upholstery and materials across the cabin.

Renault Triber facelift: Engine and performance

Powering the Triber facelift is the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Also Read : Renault waits for India's EV ecosystem to mature before entry, plans to boost SUV production

Renault Triber facelift: Rivals

The Triber facelift does not have a direct rival with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being considerably more expensive. It does take on models like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Baleno and Swift, and similar cars in the same price bracket.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2025, 19:00 pm IST

