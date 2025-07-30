Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a safety update for the Fronx , now offering six airbags as a standard feature across all variants. This update, which came into effect on July 25, has resulted in a marginal price hike of around 0.5 per cent (ex-showroom). With this move, the Fronx joins the XL6 , Baleno, and Ertiga—models that recently received the same safety enhancement.

Back in April, Maruti had shared its plan to equip all its cars with six airbags as a standard safety measure. While models like the Fronx have already received the update, others like the S-Presso and Ignis are still awaiting the upgrade. Going by the rollout pattern, it’s likely that the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Rumion MPV will be next in line to get the added safety gear.

The Fronx, introduced in 2023, is Maruti’s second compact SUV and shares its platform with the Baleno. It comes with two petrol engine choices and offers both manual and automatic transmission options. This recent update not only aligns with the brand’s broader safety goals but also helps make the Fronx a more appealing choice for safety-conscious buyers.

