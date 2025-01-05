Auto recap, Jan 4: Tata Punch becomes 2024's bestseller, Citroen Basalt price hike & more

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, January 4.

Tata Punch beats Maruti Suzuki heavyweights to emerge bestselling car of 2024

In a list that has traditionally been dominated by Maruti Suzuki models, Tata Punch has emerged at the very top for the first time ever - taking the crown for being the best-selling model in the calendar year 2024. This is the first time in several decades that a non-Maruti Suzuki model has managed to take top honours in the yearly sales chart. Tata Motors sold 2.02 lakh units of Punch SUV in all of 2024, overtaking second-placed Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a model which found 1.91 lakh customers. While other Maruti Suzuki models like Ertiga and Brezza, apart from Hyundai Creta, remain in the top-five list of best-selling cars of 2024, it is Punch's rise to the very top that once again puts the spotlight on how the SUV body type may be at play and at the cost of compact and hatchback models.

Hyundai Creta Electric bookings open at ₹ 25,000

Hyundai Creta Electric was recently unveiled officially and now the manufacturer has started accepting pre-bookings for the new electric SUV. Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The booking amount has been set to ₹25,000.

Citroen Basalt coupe SUV prices increased for January

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV went on sale in India in August last year and the French automaker has now increased prices across its range model for the new year. The Citroen Basalt is now marginally more expensive as the introductory period ends and prices have gone up to ₹28,000. The new Basalt coupe SUV is now priced from ₹8.25 lakh onwards, going up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

