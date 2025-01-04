HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Creta Electric Bookings Open At 25,000

Hyundai Creta Electric bookings open at 25,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2025, 13:11 PM
  • Hyundai Creta Electric shares its platform error with the internally combustion powered Creta.
Hyundai Creta Electric will be going against Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. 
Hyundai Creta Electric will be going against Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. 

Hyundai Creta Electric was recently unveiled officially and now the manufacturer has started accepting pre-bookings for the new electric SUV. Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The booking amount has been set to 25,000.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 13:11 PM IST
