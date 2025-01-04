Citroen Basalt coupe SUV prices increased for January. Range now start at Rs…

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV went on sale in India in August last year and the French automaker has now increased prices across its range model for the new year. The Citroen Basalt is now marginally more expensive as the introductory period ends and prices have gone up to ₹28,000. The new Basalt coupe SUV is now priced from ₹8.25 lakh onwards, going up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Basalt Price Hike

The base variants of the Citroen Basalt gets a price hike of ₹26,000 on the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol You manual variant. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol Max variants are now more expensive by ₹21,000 on the manual and automatic, while the turbo-petrol Max variants are are more expensive by ₹17,000. The Citroen Basalt gets most expensive on the top-spec trims with a price hike of ₹28,000 on the 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol Plus manual and automatic. The mid-spec Basalt 1.2-litre NA petrol manual price remains unchanged at ₹9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Citroen Basalt isn't the most feature laden offering in the segment but gets most of the essentials

Citroen Basalt Specifications

The Citroen Basalt is powered by two engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 80 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. There’s also the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 109 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual with 190 Nm of torque, while the torque converter automatic makes 205 Nm.

Citroen Basalt Fuel Efficiency

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl on the 1.2 naturally aspirated model, while the 1.2 turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 kmpl. The turbo petrol automatic promises 18.7 kmpl.

Citroen Basalt Features

On the feature front, the new Citroen Basalt gets LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants and more. It’s also equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. The coupe SUV also received a four-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Citroen is also said to be working on an electric version of the Basalt, which was spotted testing recently.

