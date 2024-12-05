Auto recap, Dec 4: New Honda Amaze launch, Mahindra XEV 7e trademark, Vida V2 launch

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, December 4.

2024 Honda Amaze launched at ₹ 8 lakh in India

Honda has launched the Amaze facelift at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new Honda Amaze comes fitted with a segment-first ADAS suite and a refreshed design. It gets multiple modern features making it compete with others in the segment. The new compact sedan will continue to rival the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Mahindra XEV 7e electric SUV trademarked in India

Mahindra XEV 7e is the next big launch from the homegrown auto giant. The SUV specialist has already trademarked the Mahindra XEV 7e nomenclature in India, which indicates the OEM would introduce the SUV sometime in the near future. With the Bharat Mobility Expo slated to take place in January 2025, the Mahindra XEV 7e could be showcased there. Essentially, it will come as the EV version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV. Also, it will share a host of key components with the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was launched in India just a few days ago alongside the Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV.

Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at ₹ 96,000

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand Vida has launched the new V2 range of electric scooters. The new Vida V2 is an upgraded version of the Vida V1 e-scooter lineup and will be available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro. The Vida V2 Lite is priced at ₹96,000, followed by the V2 Plus at ₹1.15 lakh and the V2 Pro at ₹1.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

