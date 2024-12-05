Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Dec 4: New Honda Amaze Launch, Mahindra Xev 7e Trademark, Vida V2 Launch

Auto recap, Dec 4: New Honda Amaze launch, Mahindra XEV 7e trademark, Vida V2 launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Dec 2024, 07:11 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, December 4.

2024 Honda Amaze launched at 8 lakh in India

Honda has launched the Amaze facelift at a starting price of 8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new Honda Amaze comes fitted with a segment-first ADAS suite and a refreshed design. It gets multiple modern features making it compete with others in the segment. The new compact sedan will continue to rival the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Also Read : 2024 Honda Amaze launched at 8 lakh in India. Most affordable car in India with ADAS tech

Mahindra XEV 7e electric SUV trademarked in India

Mahindra XEV 7e is the next big launch from the homegrown auto giant. The SUV specialist has already trademarked the Mahindra XEV 7e nomenclature in India, which indicates the OEM would introduce the SUV sometime in the near future. With the Bharat Mobility Expo slated to take place in January 2025, the Mahindra XEV 7e could be showcased there. Essentially, it will come as the EV version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV. Also, it will share a host of key components with the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was launched in India just a few days ago alongside the Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda CD 110 Dream
Engine Icon109.0 cc Mileage Icon65.0 kmpl
₹ 49,336 - 74,401
Compare View Offers
Vida V2
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon165 km
₹ 96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,018
Compare View Offers
Odysse Electric V2
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 77,250 - 1 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V2
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 16.05 - 18.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 7e, EV iteration of XUV700 SUV, trademarked in India. Everything you need to know

Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at 96,000

(Also read: Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at 96,000)

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand Vida has launched the new V2 range of electric scooters. The new Vida V2 is an upgraded version of the Vida V1 e-scooter lineup and will be available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro. The Vida V2 Lite is priced at 96,000, followed by the V2 Plus at 1.15 lakh and the V2 Pro at 1.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2024, 07:11 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Amaze Honda Amaze Mahindra XEV 7e Mahindra XEV 7e Vida V2 Vida V2 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS