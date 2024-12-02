Auto recap, Dec 1: Honda Amaze unofficial booking, Mahindra XEV 9e colour choices

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, December 1.

New Honda Amaze bookings open unofficially

The third-generation Honda Amaze is all set to launch in India on December 4. Ahead of that, the sub-compact sedan is available for booking, unofficially though. Select dealerships of the automaker have started accepting bookings for the new Amaze at ₹11,000. The sedan is expected to command about 20-45 days of waiting period.

Thinking of Mahindra XEV 9e? Check out available colour options

Mahindra stepped up its electric vehicle game with the launch of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. While the BE 6e is the sportier of the two, the Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship EV from the homegrown carmaker and gets a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh. The XEV 9e will go on sale in January 2025, with deliveries expected to start between late February and early March. Mahindra recently unveiled the colour options that will be available with the XEV 9e. Just like the BE 6e, the Mahindra XEV 9e gets a handful of colour options. These colour options are on the sober side which gives the coupe SUV a premium feel. Just like the BE 6E, the Mahindra XEV 9e also gets eight colour options including Dessert Myst, Everest White, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Deep Forrest, Ruby Velvet and Gold Dawn. Interestingly, unlike the BE 6e, the XEV 9e does not get any of the colour options finished in satin.

Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, MG, Hyundai announce November sales results

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, JSW MG Motor and Hyundai on Sunday announced their November sales results. Despite the festive season push and high demand for SUVs, the overall sales performance of the automakers remained not so energetic. Tata Motors posted a two per cent YoY sales uptick, while Hyundai recorded a marginal slump in its wholesale numbers. Maruti Suzuki too posted a single-digit sales growth. However, Toyota and JSW MG Motor claimed to have achieved double-digit sales growth last month.

