The SUV scored a single-star rating at the GNCAP crash test
The rugged looking SUV scored 20.26 out of 34 in Adult Occupant Protection segment
In Child Occupant Protection category, it scored 12.71 points out of 49
The SUV reportedly showcased weak chest and feet protection for the driver
Honda Amaze too failed to score well in the Global NCAP crash test
The compact sedan scored two stars in the Adult Occupant Protection and zero star in Child Occupant Protection category
In Adult Occupant Protection category it scored 27.85 points out of 34
In Child Occupant Protection segment, it scored just 8.58 points out of 49
This comes as a major disappointment when the automakers in India are aiming to make safer cars