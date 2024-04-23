Mahindra Bolero Neo failed to prove its mettle in Global NCAP crash test

Published Apr 23, 2024

The SUV scored a single-star rating at the GNCAP crash test

The rugged looking SUV scored 20.26 out of 34 in Adult Occupant Protection segment

In Child Occupant Protection category, it scored 12.71 points out of 49

The SUV reportedly showcased weak chest and feet protection for the driver

Honda Amaze too failed to score well in the Global NCAP crash test

The compact sedan scored two stars in the Adult Occupant Protection and zero star in Child Occupant Protection category

In Adult Occupant Protection category it scored 27.85 points out of 34

In Child Occupant Protection segment, it scored just 8.58 points out of 49

This comes as a major disappointment when the automakers in India are aiming to make safer cars
