Auto recap, August 31: Ather sees 40% EV 2W penetration, OEMs seek GST clarity

Ather Energy sees 40% EV penetration in domestic two-wheeler market by FY31

Ather Energy, one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, is expecting a 40 per cent penetration of electric vehicles in the domestic two-wheeler market by FY31. The OEM is optimistic that the electric two-wheeler penetration could rise to about 40 per cent by the end of this decade, when the overall Indian two-wheeler industry will touch about 3.1 crore units annually, growing at an eight per cent CAGR.

GST 2.0: 'Delayed decision-making impacting new vehicle sales,' says BMW's Hardeep Singh Brar

BMW says that consumers are exercising a “wait-and-watch" approach in anticipation of policy clarity. Royal Enfield's Siddhartha Lal has also appealed for a uniform approach to two-wheeler taxation in India.

Mercedes-Benz to Audi: Luxury carmakers seek clarity on GST, hopes to regain sales momentum in festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech on August 15, hinted that the government is working on a simplified and restructured GST regime, which would be implemented during this festive season. Under this regime, the GST rates would be revised for automobiles, bringing down the tax rates for both mass-market and luxury vehicles. However, the government is yet to announce the revised rates. In such a situation, luxury car manufacturers like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz believe that a clear picture regarding the new GST rates at the earliest would help the overall auto industry to regain momentum in the ongoing quarter.

