Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus A trim vs Tata Harrier EV Adventure trim: Finding the better VFM option

Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV a few weeks back as the latest entrant in its electric vehicle portfolio. The Tata Harrier EV is currently the flagship electric car from the homegrown automaker, replacing the erstwhile Tata Curvv EV. The base variant of the Tata Harrier EV, Adventure trim, was launched at a starting price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top variant of the Tata Curvv EV, Accomplished Plus A trim, comes priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the top-end Curvv EV commands a ₹50,000 premium over the Harrier EV’s base model.

While both the electric SUVs are not direct rivals, Harrier EV's base variant undercuts the sibling model's top variant by offering more premiumness and a wider range of features. However, with the extra pricing of ₹50,000, the Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus A trim commands some additional features over the base variant of the Tata Harrier EV. Here is a quick look at those features.