Auto recap, August 15: Mahindra unveils 4 new concepts, Maruti e-Vitara production date revealed

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara production date revealed

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is gearing up to introduce its inaugural electric vehicle in the Indian market. We witnessed the e-Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The manufacturer is set to commence production of the e-Vitara on 26 August, with the launch expected to follow shortly thereafter.

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the MG Windsor EV.

Mahindra unveils 4 new concepts

Mahindra has unveiled four new concept SUVs. They are Vision X, Vision S, Vision SXT and Vision T. They are based on brand's new NU platform that was also revealed at the event. The new platform supports multiple powertrains along with right hand drive and left hand drive configurations. Moreover, it supports front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive.

Mahindra asserts that the latest platform will enhance comfort, handling, and refinement compared to its ladder-frame predecessors, while also facilitating features such as Level 2+ ADAS, connected cockpits, and multi-terrain driving modes. Products based on the NU IQ platform will be sold globally.

BMW to hike prices

BMW India has declared its intention to raise prices by as much as three percent starting from September 1, 2025. This price increase will impact all models within BMW's range in the nation. The luxury car manufacturer cited reasons such as ongoing foreign exchange effects and global supply chain conditions, which have resulted in higher material and logistics expenses, necessitating the price adjustment.

