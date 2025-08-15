HT Auto
Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts unveiled based on new NU_IQ platform

Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts unveiled based on new NU_IQ platform

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2025, 11:43 am
  • Mahindra unveiled the Vision.T electric SUV and Vision.SXT pickup, showcasing its new NU_IQ global electric platform.

Mahindra VisionT
Mahindra has unveiled its new Vision.T concept.
Mahindra has taken the wraps off two highly anticipated concept models, the Vision.T electric SUV and the Vision.SXT pickup is made on its newly unveiled NU_IQ global electric platform. The new platform is a versatile architecture capable of supporting different powertrains.

Mahindra claims that the new platform will improve comfort, handling, and refinement over its ladder-frame predecessors while enabling features like Level 2+ ADAS, connected cockpits, and multi-terrain drive modes.

What are the design highlights of the Vision.T?

The Vision.T, now revealed in full, carries forward the character of the Thar in an electrified form. Its upright, boxy proportions and muscular stance make its off-road inspiration clear. A flat, sculpted bonnet with visible latches, broad flared wheel arches with chunky tyres, and a split front grille with horizontal slats define its front end, drawing visual cues from the Thar Roxx. Square headlamps bordered by vertical LED strips add to its bold look.

At the rear, there are square tail lamps with vertical light bars and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel for a classic SUV touch. While technical details are being withheld until August 15, 2025, the Vision.T is expected to feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup to match its rugged appearance.

What are the design highlights of the Vision.SXT?

Debuting alongside the Vision.T, the Vision.SXT pickup concept blends tough practicality with a more refined, contemporary design. Moving away from older Mahindra pickup styling, it features pronounced cladding on the wheel arches, a broad bonnet, and a durable, chunky bumper.

Mahindra Vision SXT
The new Mahindra Vision.SXT pickup concept has also been unveiled alongside the Vision.T.
The design also features LED headlamps in sculpted housings, a flatbed with spare wheels, and an overall form that strikes a balance between work-ready durability and modern proportions.

Mahindra registers 14 per cent growth in June 2025, marks its best quarter for SUVs

Where is Mahindra going with these models?

By introducing both the Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts, Mahindra is not only previewing its future lineup but also highlighting the adaptability of its new platform, which blends off-road capability with the benefits of modern electrification.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2025, 11:43 am IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

